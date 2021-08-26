Watch Migos perform a trio of ‘Culture III’ songs for their NPR Tiny Desk concert

Migos are the latest act to appear as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, performing three songs from the trio’s latest album, ‘Culture III’.

Performing from the Gallery Dept. in Los Angeles with a backing band in tow, Migos kicked off the set with album opener ‘Avalanche’ with each rapper delivering their verse from the couch.

They then stand up and perform together for a rendition of ‘Straightenin’, before member Quavo segues into final track ‘Birthday’ by lighting the candles on a golden cake.

Watch Migos’ Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below:

‘Culture III’ arrived back in June, as the final instalment of their ‘Culture’ album trilogy. The star-studded tracklist featured collaborations with the likes of Cardi B, Polo G, Future and Justin Bieber, plus posthumous appearances from Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Sam Moore said the album successfully picked up from where the trio left off with 2018’s ‘Culture II’, concluding that group’s latest chapter “seems unlikely to be overlooked by the masses who have embraced the group for the best part of a decade.”

Over the weekend, Migos performed at the Hot 97 Summer Jam in New York, where they were joined by Cardi B to perform their ‘Culture III’ collaboration, ‘Type Shit’.

Last month, Bobby Shmurda appeared to confirm that a long-awaited collaborative mixtape between himself and Migos was on the way. “We got the ‘Shmigos’ shit coming out,” Shmurda said while appearing on an episode of Desus & Mero. “It’s going to be a lit summer.”