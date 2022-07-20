Watch Panic! At The Disco channel ‘Grease’ in video for new single ‘Middle Of A Breakup’

Panic! At The Disco have shared their new single ‘Middle Of A Breakup’.

It is the latest track to be lifted from their forthcoming album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ after the title track was previously shared.

The video for the upbeat track features Brendon Urie in a scene reminiscent of the 1978 rom com Grease. You can view it in full below.

The band have also announced that they will be celebrating their album release on August 19 with an outdoor performance at New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza as part of the Citi Summer Concert Series on NBC’s TODAY.

Panic! At The Disco are also due to hit the road for a 40-date worldwide arena tour, with stops in Europe, the UK, and North America from September.

The dates will mark the band’s return to NYC’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Kia Forum, and London’s The O2. MARINA, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Beach Bunny are set to open for select dates. Any remaining tickets will be available here for the North American dates, and here for European and UK dates.

‘Viva Las Vengeance’ will be the first new release from Panic! At The Disco since June 2018, when they dropped their sixth studio album (and the second since Panic! became Urie’s solo project), ‘Pray For The Wicked’. The record earned a four-star review from NME, with writer Dannii Leivers opining that Urie “injected these tracks with unprecedented levels of sass and drama”.