Watch the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas light up for the first time

The exterior of the new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas has been lit up for the first time to celebrate the Fourth of July in the United States.

The US$2.3billion structure – which will host its first concerts with a U2 residency this September and October – features an exosphere consisting of over 1.2million puck-sized LEDs that then form and transmit images across the Las Vegas skyline.

Advertisement

To celebrate America’s Independence Day on July 4, the MSG Sphere was lit up for the first time, beginning with a simple “hello world” written across it. Later, the image morphed to showcase different themes including the US flag, the moon, a pumpkin and more.

Which scene was your favorite? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JKxbDB0xaY — Sphere (@SphereVegas) July 5, 2023

Watch the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas’ first showcase below.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, U2’s Bono and The Edge took him on a tour of the venue, sharing several key details about the Sphere, noting that it was built specifically for live performances and the arts, rather than a typical arena that’s built for sports.

“There are no speakers. The entire building is a speaker. So wherever you are, you have perfect sound is the plan,” Bono said while Edge chipped in to add “There’s nothing else like it in the world and won’t be for many, many years.” Tickets to U2’s ‘Achtung Baby: Live At Sphere’ residency can be bought here.

U2 will be playing the follow dates on their ‘Achtung Baby: Live At Sphere’ residency:

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

29 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

30 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

OCTOBER

5 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

7 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

8 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

11 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

13 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

14 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

18 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

20 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

21 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

25 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

27 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

28 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

NOVEMBER

1 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

3 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

4 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

DECEMBER

1 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

2 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

6 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

8 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

13 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

15 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

16 – Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian

An MSG Sphere venue is also being planned for London, though no prospective opening date has been given. Should the proposal go ahead, it will become the largest arena in the UK with a max capacity of 21,500.