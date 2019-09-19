WeWork boss Adam Neumann sacked staff and then treated them to Run-DMC performance to lift the mood

It's tricky...

The boss of US firm WeWork hired a performance from Run-DMC‘s Darryl McDaniels and dished out tequila shots only moments after laying off staff to cut costs.

Adam Neumann, the CEO of the real estate firm, brought staff to the company’s New York headquarters in 2016 to announce lay-offs of 7 percent of all staff.

In a bizarre bid to lift the mood, employees were then given shots of tequila as they watched a performance by Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Soon after, Darryl McDaniels of hip-hop group Run-DMC entered the room, embraced Mr. Neumann and played a set for the staff,” the WSJ report states.

“Workers danced to the 1980s hit ‘It’s Tricky’ as the tequila trays made more rounds; some others, still focused on the firings, say they were stunned and confused.”

The report also details Neumann’s other unorthodox approaches – including the time when he was left stranded in Israel because a cereal packet filled with weed was discovered on a private jet he had used. The owner demanded the plane’s return because he did not wish to get involved in a drug trafficking scandal.

WeWork is known for leasing buildings and dividing them into individual office spaces which can be sublet to members who use an app to book it.

The company now boasts 527,000 members in 111 cities around the world.

Run-DMC formed in 1981 and went on to become of hip-hop’s most influential acts, becoming the first rap act to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone and the second rap act to be inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame in 2009.