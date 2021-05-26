Wretch 32 to release new project ‘little BIG Man’ this Friday

Wretch 32 has announced he’ll return this Friday (May 28) with his surprise new project ‘little BIG Man’.

The latest EP from the Tottenham MC features collaborations with the likes of Little Simz and M Huncho.

According to an official press release, the record will see Wretch “in the shoes of a teenager in order to consider the immediate issues that plague today’s youth, then zooms out to expose how these issues feed into the tragic cycle of incarceration that’s visible from his current perspective”.

Advertisement

Across the nine-track offering, he examines themes of “incarceration, violence and poverty”.

“I was trying to put myself in a 17-year-old’s body and trying to see how they feel,” Wretch said.

“How does it feel to come out of prison at that age? What struggles do I face? As a senior, I’m seeing a pattern and a cycle and this was about me trying to understand their experiences.”

In anticipation of the release Wretch has also released a new short film directed by filmmaker Edem Wornoo, which explores the record’s themes of incarceration and reoffending through the eyes of the titular little BIG Man.

Advertisement

Other collaborators on the new EP include the likes of K-Trap, Nafe Smallz, Tiggs Da Author, Kayy Kayy, Blade Brown, SL and Henrie Kwushue.

You can check the tracklist in full below.

1 ‘The Beginning’

2 ‘On My Life’

3 ‘All White- Interlude’ ft K-Trap & Nafe Smallz

4 ‘Take Care Of Me’ ft Tiggs Da Author

5 ‘Anxiety’ ft Kayy Kayy

6 ‘Pressure’ ft Blade Brown

7 ‘Last Night – No One Can Relate’ ft M-Huncho

8 ‘Next Door’ ft SL & Little Simz

9 ‘The Endz’

Wretch’s last album came with 2019’s ‘Upon Reflection’, which NME hailed as “one of the best UK rap records of the year” in a five-star review.