Wrexham McDonald’s plays classical music to cut down bad behaviour

The Wrexham branch of McDonald’s has started playing classical music and restricting its wi-fi in a bid to deter bad behaviour.

As BBC News reports, the fast food establishment – located on Regent Street – took action following incidents on its premises and elsewhere in the Welsh city that led to dispersal orders being issued by police.

A group of 20 to 30 youngsters had caused “upset”, according to North Wales Police. However, it is said that progress had been made recently.

McDonald’s explained that it was committed to being a good neighbour in the area.

North Wales Police claimed there had been “one allegation of assault, a fire extinguisher set off, signs and coins thrown at shop staff and younger children chased by this group”.

Insp Luke Hughes went on to cite the “significant interest” globally in Wrexham AFC, the city football club owned by actors Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).

“We have a calendar full of activities through the next twelve months,” Hughes continued.

“I absolutely will not allow this to be compromised because of a small minority of people and my intention is to deal firmly with this issue.”

In response to the recent disruption, McDonald’s said in a statement: “We are aware of anti-social behaviour affecting the wider area, and have introduced a number of measures in our Wrexham restaurant to support the police in tackling this issue.