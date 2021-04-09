‘X Moves’, a new DMX song featuring Bootsy Collins and Deep Purple’s Ian Paice, has been released

‘X Moves’, a new DMX track featuring Bootsy Collins and Deep Purple‘s Ian Paice, has been released – you can listen to the collaborative song below.

The track has emerged while the 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, remains on life support in the intensive care unit of White Plains Hospital in New York, where he was admitted last week after going into cardiac arrest.

Cleopatra Records has released ‘X Moves’ today (April 9), with the song seeing DMX team up with Collins, Paice and Yes/Asia guitarist Steve Howe. You can hear the track below.

Cleopatra Records founder Brian Perera, who co-produced the track, said in a statement: “Obviously, we are all holding our breath and praying that DMX pulls through and makes a full recovery.

“As ‘X Moves’ shows, he is still one of the most innovative and original hip-hop artists around. Our hearts go out to all of DMX’s family, friends and supporters.”

U never know when, (Everythang is as it Should Be) will come into Play! Click here: https://t.co/5zVCgaB2i9 (I haven't heard the final but his voice alone is worthy)! Bootsy baby!!!🤩🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) April 9, 2021

Bootsy Collins also shared a short statement about the track on his Twitter account earlier today, which you can see above.

DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind gave an update on the rapper’s condition last night (April 8) in a video message where he also asked people to stop spreading rumours about DMX on social media.

“Yes, he is on life support but please: it’s not helping anybody seeing these false rumours,” he said.

“Let the family relax for a night. You’ll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow… the only thing I ask is stop with the rumours.”