Yard Act and Confidence Man lead 50 new names for Latitude 2023

Yard Act and Confidence Man are among 50 new names added to this year’s Latitude Festival – see the full line-up below.

The festival will return to Suffolk’s Henham Park from July 20-23 and be headlined by Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra, with a special performance from Siouxsie Sioux also set to feature.

Others in the latest announcement include James, who will perform with an orchestra and choir, alongside Dry Cleaning, Men I Trust, Wunderhorse, The Murder Capital, Do Nothing, Bob Vylan and more.

The festival’s comedy line-up has also been revealed, with Sara Pascoe, Romesh Ranganathan, Ed Gamble and more all playing.

See the full and updated Latitude line-up below. You can buy tickets here.

Other acts on the Latitude 2023 line-up include The Kooks, Metronomy, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, The Big Moon, Black Midi, Lightning Seeds, The Proclaimers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Young Fathers.

“Latitude has never been just about the music – it’s a culturally enriching experience and this year’s comedy, theatre and arts roster is set to be the festival’s most diverse yet,” a statement from the festival reads.

“Across the festival a stunning bill of world-class dance, cultural visionaries, poets, podcasters, and performance artists will be announced in due course in an arts bill without boundaries.”

2022’s festival was headlined by Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol. Reviewing the event, NME wrote: “Latitude is still the most well-mannered festival around, but there’s a bubbling rebellion to the 2022 event.

“Whether it’s a one-off reaction to the extreme times we’re living in or the shape of things to come remains to be seen, but with the likes of Nova Twins packing out The Alcove with their hard-hitting rock as Snow Patrol sing ‘Chasing Cars’ on the main stage, it seems that even Latitude is hungry for change.”