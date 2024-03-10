NewsFilm News

Here are all the winners from the Oscars 2024 – rolling list

The ceremony takes place tonight (March 10) in Los Angeles

By Rhian Daly
Oscars trophy
Oscars trophy CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

The Oscars 2024 is taking place tonight (March 10) in Los Angeles, with Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers Of The Flower Moon set to battle it out for the top gongs.

The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for a fourth time.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads the nominations going into the event with 13 nods, including Best Director, Best Picture and Best Actor. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things follows on 11, while Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon is in the running in 10 categories. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is nominated for eight awards – although its lack of recognition in the Best Director field caused controversy among fans.

The Oscars 2024 will also feature some big performances of the five songs nominated for Best Original Song. Among them are Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’ from Barbie, Becky G’s ‘The Fire Inside’ from Flamin’ Hot, and Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’, also from Barbie.

Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: GETTY/Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Guest presenters will include Ariana Grande, Zendaya, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Steven Spielberg, Christoph Waltz, Michelle Yeoh, Bad Bunny, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more.

The Oscars 2024 will begin at 4pm PT (11pm GMT) and can be watched live in the UK on ITV and ITVX.

The winners of the Oscars 2024 are as follows:

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – winner

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Picture

The Boy and the Heron – winner
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (UK)

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Song

‘The Fire Inside’, Flamin’ Hot
‘I’m Just Ken’, Barbie
‘It Never Went Away’, American Symphony
‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’, Killers of the Flower Moon
‘What Was I Made For?’, Barbie

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over: Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko – winner

