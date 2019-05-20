Trevor Noah is bringing his comedy show to the O2 Arena

Hooray!

Comedian Trevor Noah is set to return to the UK next year to for a performance at the O2 Arena.

The host of The Daily Show talk-show and news satire programme will bring ‘Loud & Clear’ to London on April 4, 2020. Tickets go on general sale from 10am this Friday, May 24.

Since taking over from Jon Stewart in 2015, the South African presenter has sold out venues across the world on top of his main gig and has written, produced and starred in eight comedy specials.

The Daily Show received three 2018 Primetime Emmy nominations under Noah’s hosting, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

Noah also recently received the 2019 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, as well as nominations for Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Variety Show, and Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Show.

But it’s not all been plain sailing. In 2017, The Daily Show came under fire after tweeting out a transphobic Twitter poll. The show asked a question, “What news will drop Thursday?” in response to allegations of Russia colluding with Donald Trump, to which one answer option was: “Donald Trump announced he is now Donna Trump.”

Noah released his debut book in 2016, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which became a bestseller.

Tickets for his ‘Loud & Clear’ show will be available from here.