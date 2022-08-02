‘Big Brother’ to officially return on ITV2 following five-year break from TV screens

Big Brother will return to screens next year after finding a new home at ITV.

The reality TV show aired for 18 years in the UK until it was axed in 2018. Now, following a five-year hiatus, it will return in 2023 on ITV2 and new streaming platform ITVX.

The news was announced in a promotional video that aired during the series finale of Love Island on ITV2.

A cast of “carefully selected housemates from all walks of life” will live with each other for up to six weeks in the iconic Big Brother house, which has been given a “contemporary new look”.

Under constant surveillance, the housemates will take part in a number of tasks and nominations. Live evictions will also make a return, with the public once again playing a crucial role as they vote throughout the series and eventually determine a winner who will receive a hefty cash prize.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller at ITV2, ITVBe and CITV said in a statement: “This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience. We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

Natalka Znak, CEO of Initial, Remarkable Entertainment and Znak TV added: “Big Brother is the original and best reality format and one that I have never made before so it’s a huge privilege to be making an all new version with ITV2 and ITVX. Working with Claire O’Donohoe and the talented team at Initial, Katy Manley and Cat Lynch. This is going to be epic!”

Big Brother first hit UK screens in 2000, with Davina McCall on presenting duties. In the years since the reality show has been headed by Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.

The show is yet to reveal who will present the upcoming series.

In 2020, the German version of the show saw the contestants stuck inside the Big Brother house at the height of the the COVID-19 pandemic with no outside knowledge of the spread of the virus.