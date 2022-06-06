The winners of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards have been revealed, with Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home among the big victors.
The HBO series walked away with four awards at last night’s (June 5) ceremony, namely gongs for Best Show, Best Performance In A Show for Zendaya, Best Fight for Cassie vs Maddy, and the Here For the Hookup award.
There were also multiple wins for Marvel series Loki, which won Best Breakthrough Performance by Sophia Di Martino for her turn as Sylvie, as well as a Best Team award for Di Martino, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.
Netflix series Heartstopper was given Best Musical Moment for its scene featuring Beabadoobee’s ‘Dance With Me’, the moment in question showing Nick and Charlie’s relationship growing as they play in the snow.
On the film side of things, Spider-Man: No Way Home won Best Movie and Best Performance In A Movie for Tom Holland. Fellow Marvel star Scarlett Johansson was given Best Hero for Black Widow.
Ryan Reynolds won Best Comedic Performance for Free Guy, while Daniel Radcliffe was named Best Villain for The Lost City.
Olivia Rodrigo‘s film Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U was named Best Music Documentary, while Jennifer Lopez and Jack Black were given the MTV Generation Award and Comedic Genius Awards, respectively.
The list of winners is below:
BEST MOVIE
- Dune
- Scream
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Adam Project
- The Batman
BEST SHOW
- Euphoria
- Inventing Anna
- Loki
- Squid Game
- Ted Lasso
- Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Robert Pattinson – The Batman
- Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
- Timothée Chalamet – Dune
- Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
- Zendaya – Euphoria
BEST HERO
- Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
- Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
- Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
- Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
- Colin Farrell – The Batman
- Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
- James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
- Victoria Pedretti – You
- Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
- Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
- Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
- Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
- Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
- Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- John Cena – Peacemaker
- Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
- Megan Stalter – Hacks
- Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki
BEST FIGHT
- Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
- Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
- Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
- Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
- Jenna Ortega – Scream
- Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
- Mia Goth – X
- Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
- Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
- Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
- Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
- The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
- The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
- Euphoria
- Never Have I Ever
- Pam & Tommy
- Sex/Life
- Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
- ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’ – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
- ‘Just Look Up’ – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
- ‘Little Star’ – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
- ‘On My Way (Marry Me)’ – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
- ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ – Encanto Cast / Encanto
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
- JANET JACKSON.
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
- The Beatles: Get Back