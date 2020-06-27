‘Father Ted’ and ‘The IT Crowd’ creator Graham Linehan permanently banned from Twitter

Graham Linehan, the writer of sitcoms including Father Ted, The IT Crowd and Black Books, has been permanently banned from Twitter.

Linehan’s profile under the name ‘Glinner’ had gained notoriety for tweets that many considered to be transphobic, and shortly before being banned had reportedly said “Men aren’t women tho” in reply to a post by the Women’s Institute wishing their trans members a happy Pride Month.

A spokesperson for Twitter said: “The account has been permanently suspended after repeated violations of our rules against hateful conduct and platform manipulation.’”

Advertisement

The site’s definition of “platform manipulation” is “Using Twitter to engage in bulk, aggressive, or deceptive activity that misleads others and/or disrupts their experience.”

In the early hours of Saturday morning an account believed to be Linehan’s posted on the parenting forum Mumsnet about the suspension.

Glinner’s Mumsnet post about his Twitter ban has been deleted. Screenshots of Glinner’s post attached. pic.twitter.com/AQiZKo1XAw — Ha̲llucina̲tions a̲re na̲tions 🦇🏁 (@transwomyn) June 27, 2020

“I’ve fnally been suspended from Twitter and I have a feeling they’re either going to ban me or just take away my blue verified tick,” the post said.

“The latest tactic by trans rights activists is to run a search for any time I’ve used the word ‘groomer’, a phrase Twitter recently decided was Not Allowed.”

Advertisement

It went on to say: “I still use the word ‘grooming in various permutations because I believe that gender ideology is a form of societal grooming. It is a very real threat to the wellbeing of women and children.”

In 2018, Linehan was issued with a verbal harassment warning by police after he was involved in an online row with a transgender activist.