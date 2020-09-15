Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin says Rickon Stark was almost written out of the show.

In an extract of Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series, Entertainment Weekly editor at large James Hibberd interviews key creatives from the show over the years.

One of the key changes concerns the character of Rickon Stark – played by Art Parkinson in the show – who could have been cut from the series.

Describing a conversation with Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, George R.R. Martin explained: “The biggest thing was Dan and David called me up and had the idea of eliminating Rickon, the youngest of the Stark children, because he didn’t do much in the first book.

“I said I had important plans for him, so they kept him.”

Martin is rumoured to currently be building a castle in his back garden, with published documents by the architects mentioning “an extensive literature collection” and “an interest in history, with a focus on medieval history.”

A local explained to MailOnline that the construction of the tower, with plans to be 24ft tall, felt reminiscent of Game of Thrones. ‘”We thought it was Winterfell when we first saw the plans,” they said. “All it’s missing is Jon Snow and a couple of dragons.”

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams recently spoke of her career since leaving the show, explaining she has been struggling with rejection as she had spent 10 years of her life playing Arya Stark.