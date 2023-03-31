How many episodes are in ‘Shadow and Bone’ season two?

The hit fantasy TV series Shadow and Bone returned with season two on Netflix, and here’s everything you need to know about it, including the number of episodes.

Based on the books by Leigh Bardugo, the magical series follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) – who discovers that she is a rare Grisha: a superhero with special powers and the ability to control light. Season two of the show is adapted from the second and third instalments of the novels Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising.

The series premiered on Netflix on March 16, featuring a returning cast including Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Jack Wolfe, Danielle Galligan, Calahan Skogman.

How many episodes are in Shadow and Bone?

In season two of Shadow and Bone there are eight episodes.

Is there a trailer for Shadow and Bone?

Yes, check it out below. In the trailer, Alina Starkov and Mal Orestev are on a quest to find a powerful source to destroy General Kirigan and his indestructible new army with the help of their allies.

In an interview with Netflix, the show’s producer Eric Heisserer shared details about each character’s power and their “potential” to advance in the upcoming season.

“The most wonderful thing about Season two is that we get to advance the story of these characters that we’d left in precarious positions at the end of season one,” he said. “There’s a lot of potential for them this season.:

Heisserer continued: “They have to face the consequences for their actions, and then they get to meet new people along the way. The Grishaverse also expands in this season, both in mythology and in characters.”

Co-showrunner and executive producer Daegan Fryklind added: “We’ve also really dug into more of the mythology this season in terms of the amplifiers, but also the creator of the amplifiers, Morozova — who he was, what his backstory is and how he ties into this world.”

Reviewing season one of the series, NME wrote that: “There’s plenty to like about Shadow and Bone, not least its 19th century Russia-inspired aesthetic, and at eight episodes, it doesn’t overstay its welcome.”