Ian McShane had a tantrum on ‘Game Of Thrones’ and hit Rory McCann with a burger

Ian McShane reportedly had a tantrum on the set of Game of Thrones – and it resulted in a burger being thrown at Rory McCann.

Shane, who played Brother Ray in the long-running HBO series which ended last year, reportedly didn’t like a burger he was given during lunch on set one day. Instead of throwing it away, “he kicked it and it went flying” – and the burger hit McCann, who played Sandor ‘The hound’ Clegane in the show.

This is according to Game of Thrones director Mark Mylod who revealed the moment in James Hibberd’s book Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon.

As reported in The Scottish Sun, Mylod said in the book: “He’s gone down in Game of Thrones crew folklore as being the person who most improved the catering. His lunch was brought up to him and he disliked his burger.”

He continued: “Ian just didn’t like his burger. The burger ended up hitting Rory. So he kicked it and it went flying, and had a few choice words of what he thought of the burger. The burger whacked into Rory, who was enjoying his burger and had no complaints.”

However, Mylod went on to thank McShane as the set ended up with a new caterer soon after. He also said McShane “was a force of nature” on set.

The Game of Thrones finale received mixed reviews last year upon its release.

Reviewing the finale, NME said: “Season 8 ultimately proved consistently entertaining but incredibly rushed, some developments requiring a whole season but only getting 20 minutes of one episode.

“What an enjoyable show it’s been, and what silly fun dissecting it, but this final run sunk its ambitions toward prestige TV status into the snow.”