Jodie Comer and Nicola Coughlan to read Vita Sackville-West and Virginia Woolf’s love letters at virtual Pride festival

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and Derry Girls‘ Nicola Coughlan are set to read letters sent between Vita Sackville-West and Virginia Woolf as part of a new virtual Pride festival.

The pair have joined the extensive lineup for Pride Inside, an online festival set up by Amnesty International, UK Black Pride, ParaPride, Gendered Intelligence and Stonewall. See the full programme for the festival here.

The festival takes place between this Sunday June (28) and Friday July 10, and Comer and Coughlan will appear during the Love Letters part of the event, which will see figures from the entertainment world reading notorious love letters from LGBTI+ figures throughout history.

Advertisement

“Award winning actress and LGBTI+ ally Jodie Comer recites the beautiful initial correspondence from Vita Sackville-West to Virginia Woolf,” the first entry reads, calling it a “touching and passionate exchange,” while Coughlan will read Woolf’s “impassioned” reply.

Pride Inside will also feature music, comedy, workshops and panels from the likes of Arlo Parks, Marika Hackman, L Devine and more. The xx‘s Romy Madley-Croft will also perform a DJ set.

Speaking about the event, UK Black Pride co-founder Phyll Opoku-Gyimah said: “We understand how vital events like UK Black Pride have become for the communities we represent, and were deeply saddened we had to postpone our annual celebration.

“Pride Inside is a programme of digital events that will provide a space for our communities to discuss, learn and celebrate at a time that is particularly difficult for us. Now more than ever, we need spaces to call our own so we can share our experiences with each other, support each other, find our joy and do some much-needed healing work.”

Advertisement

Jodie Comer starred as Villanelle in the third season of Killing Eve, which aired earlier this year. NME called the new series “a satisfying return to form” for the show, adding: “The show still isn’t quite back to its best but it’s getting there, delighting in the dark and leaving you giggling as the glamorous settings (luxury homes on the French Riviera, sun-kissed Spanish streets) are filled with gore.

“Coupled with Comer and [Sandra] Oh’s always-electrifying tug of war and a new batch of zippy one-liners, it’s a satisfying, entertaining return.”