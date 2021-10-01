John Lithgow has made a recent appearance on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show disguised as Rudy Giuliani.

The actor dialled in remotely to appear as the former mayor of New York.

“I never get drunk! Never, ever, ever!,” quipped Lithgow as a dig at Giulini’s recent, slurred public speeches. “I only drink to provide an excuse for the way I act!”

The actor also brought on a glass of red wine as a prop, which he referred to in the skit as his “chief of staff.” You can watch the segment in full below.

Reference was also made during the skit to Giuliani’s recent venture into the celebrity greeting video service Cameo, for which he charges $325 per message.

As Colbert attempted to continue his conversation with Lithgow as the disgraced former Mayor, the latter whipped out his phone to record a message.

“Mr. Mayor are you recording a Cameo in the middle of this interview?” asked Colbert, before addressing Giuliani’s further fall from grace, which includes being banned from Fox News.

Recently, Colbert parodied Nicki Minaj‘s now-infamous COVID-19 misinformation tweet with a parody of her 2011 hit ‘Super Bass’.

The parody was entitled ‘Super Balls’, a reference to Minaj tweeting second-hand and unverified anecdotal information about her cousin’s friend having an adverse side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Lithgow has confirmed that he will be returning to the Dexter universe for the show’s forthcoming revival.

The actor originally starred in the show’s fourth season, and won an Emmy award for his performance as “Trinity Killer” Arthur Mitchell.

Deadline reports that Lithgow is only expected to film on set “for about a day or so”, and that the 10-episode series’ showrunner Clyde Phillips has “concocted a pathway for the Trinity Killer to come back”.