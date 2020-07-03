On-demand and streaming up by a third during lockdown

On-demand programming and streaming TV consumption jumped by almost a third in the early part of lockdown in the UK.

That’s according to Virgin Media, which reports that users spent 29 per cent more time watching content on video streaming apps through the company’s set-top box in early lockdown compared with pre-lockdown.

The Press Association adds that Netflix usage time shot up by 32 per cent and YouTube was accessed by 16 per cent more users.

Advertisement

But it hasn’t just been on-demand and video streaming that’s seen an increase. Traditional linear programming has also boosted, with news channels seeing an average viewing rise of 25 minutes a day at the beginning of lockdown in March.

For instance, the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal saw a 47 per cent rise in viewing numbers compared with respective matches in 2019 and 2018.

David Bouchier, chief digital entertainment officer for Virgin Media, said: “Lockdown has certainly seen a leap in TV viewing across the nation.

“Whether tuning in to the latest news or catching up on favourite movie or TV series, our customers have been glued to their television sets throughout lockdown to stay informed and entertained.”

Advertisement

See NME’s list of the most bingeable box-sets to watch in the coronavirus lockdown here. And catch up with recent critically acclaimed movies in this list.