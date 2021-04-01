‘Peaky Blinders’ newcomer Conrad Khan says season 6 script is “amazing”

Peaky Blinders star Conrad Khan has said the script for season 6 is “amazing”.

The actor, who will be joining the show in the forthcoming final season, recently told NME that getting the role was “a dream come true”.

“The script is amazing,” Khan began. “When I had my first audition, I was like ‘This is so cool that I get to read this’, I couldn’t believe it and then when I got the part, it really was a dream come true.”

On joining such a beloved show, the actor spoke of his initial nerves. “I was really nervous sitting in my trailer before I went on set because it’s such a family and so well established,” Khan explained.

“I felt like a bit of an outsider coming in right at the end… but the director said that I held my own, so I’m thinking that’s a good sign. I mean, if I do a really bad job then all the fans will hate me!”

He added of the Peaky Blinders community: “From how they’ve responded to my announcement as one of the new characters, the fans of the show have been really welcoming.”

In other Peaky Blinders news, Sophie Rundle has said her character Ada Shelby is “cooler than ever” in season six, and described the final season as “all guns blazing”.

“It’s always, you know, really rock and roll,” she told Digital Spy. “But it’s the last series, [so] everyone’s going to be really going for it. It feels exciting and sad. We’re all really pleased that we’re getting to make it and tell more of the story.”

