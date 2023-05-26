Pedro Pascal confirms he only voices The Mandalorian: “My body wasn’t up for the task”

Pedro Pascal has revealed that he no longer appears on set for the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

In a roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said that he used to perform under the armour towards the beginning of the series. However, for the show’s most recent seasons, he only provided the voice for Din Djarin, with stuntment and body doubles appearing as the bounty hunter on set.

“There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn’t up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it,” Pascal shared.

Advertisement

“But I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount. But now we’ve figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else.”

He added: “I think that there are things that you have to let go of in terms of what can be an OCD level of attention to detail. But even so much as wanting your component of that to fit perfectly into the collage, you really have to give it all up.”

Stepping away from the physical side of his Mandalorian performance allowed Pascal to star in HBO‘s acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us, which is now set for a second season.

Back in April, the actor admitted that he nearly quit acting after experiencing years of rejection.

“I was getting my ass fucking kicked,” he told Esquire, discussing his time working as a waiter throughout the 1990s. At the time, he auditioned for numerous TV show roles and commercials, although few materialised.

Advertisement

“I died so many deaths,” he added. “I guess [this] delusional self-determination, and no real skill at anything else, is what kept me going.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Pascal is set to join the cast of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel.