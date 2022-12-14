Pete Doherty once gifted Noel Fielding a top hat filled with kittens

Pete Doherty once gave Noel Fielding a top hat filled with kittens in a hotel.

Fielding is joined by Doherty in the Christmas special of Never Mind The Buzzcocks (shown above), where he recalled his first encounter with The Libertines co-frontman.

“Before I ever met Pete, I was a big fan and I think ‘Up The Bracket’ had come out and I loved that album, and I was in a hotel room with a bunch of people partying and the door went,” Fielding said. “Someone went, ‘It’s Pete Doherty,’ and I was like, ‘Let me answer it,’ because I was a bit starstruck.

“And I opened the door and there was no one there. There was a top hat on the floor with 12 kittens in it. That’s a true story.”

In response, Doherty said: “Something’s emerging from the past, I can see a hotel corridor and kittens but nothing else.”

Alongside Fielding and Doherty, the Christmas special features host Greg Davies, team captain Daisy May Cooper and guests Jamali Maddix, Claire Richards from Steps and comedian Tom Allen.

Earlier this year, Fielding recalled his first meeting with Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno on the show, describing it as the “single best moment” of his life.

Never Mind The Buzzcocks airs Thursday (December 15) on Sky Max and NOW at 9pm.