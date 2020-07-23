Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson team up for animated series ‘Futha Mucka’

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson have announced that they will be teaming up for an animated series called Futha Mucka.

The pair, who recently worked together on The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a sequel to 2017 movie The Hitman’s Bodyguard, are re-teaming for the new cartoon series created and executive produced by Jim and Brian Kehoe (Blockers).

Set to stream on Quibi, the series is produced by Anonymous Content and Reynolds’ Maximum Effort with the Emmy-award winning independent animation production company Titmouse.

According to Deadline, Futha Mucka will be a parody of the actor’s lives with Reynolds in love each Jackson. When a minor mishap causes Jackson to become Reynold’s primary caregiver, things get weird.

In addition to the Kehoes and the show’s stars, executive producers for Futha Mucka include Nina Soriano for Anonymous Content, Charlie Scully and George Dewey, Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoksi and Ben Kalina for Titmouse.

There is no word as of yet when the series will arrive on Quibi.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds has joked that he sent a bottle of $50 gin made by Buckingham Palace to Paul McCartney.

The Deadpool actor shared a false receipt from The Royal Collection’s official website, which is in direct competition with his own company Aviation Gin.

“Pre-ordered,” Ryan captioned a fake order confirmation, which listed the former Beatle‘s name under a fictitious shipping address which read: “221b Baker Street, Downton Abbey Rd, 1D4 LYF.”

Under his own billing information, Reynolds added: “1 Upmanship Dr., Notcoolington, WTF FML” and tagged his own brand.

Reynolds previously joked upon meeting McCartney in 2018: “Have you ever had a dream to meet someone so badly and somehow it comes true? You’re welcome, Paul” alongside a selfie of the musician.