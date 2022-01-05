‘Snowdrop’ actress Kim Mi-soo has died, aged 30

South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, known for her roles in K-dramas such as Snowdrop and Hellbound, has died at the age of 30 as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

According to a statement from her agency Landscape Entertainment, per Sports Donga, the actress “suddenly passed away” earlier today (January 5). The company did not share details about Kim’s passing nor her cause of death.

“The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news,” Landscape Entertainment added, as translated by Soompi. “We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumours or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased.”

“As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private,” it continued. “Please wish for Kim Mi-soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased.”

Kim had first started her TV career with an appearance in the JTBC anthology series Drama Festa, before landing her first supporting role in the 2020 tvN drama Hi Bye, Mama!.

The actress later went on to appear in popular shows, including Netflix’s The School Nurse Files and the popular romantic drama Yumi’s Cells. Kim’s latest project was the currently airing Snowdrop, in which she acted opposite BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in.