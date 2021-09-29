Jung Ho-yeon says filming ‘Squid Game’ was “actually terrifying”

Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about how it felt to film the hit Netflix original series.

In a recently released behind-the-scenes video, the model-turned-actress spoke about her experience on the set of the popular South Korean drama series, from the “most memorable” moments to times where she felt real fear.

“Filming [the show’s fifth game] Glass Stepping Stones was actually terrifying,” she recalled. “The set was about one metre above the ground. We put real tempered glass there and ran around on it.”

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk also added that “a mere 1.5 metres can make you frightened” and that using actual glass made the actors “nervous” as well, both of which allowed them to “express the unnoticed rigidity and fear of the body”.

“It felt like really jumping off a high bridge. The game was real and they felt real fear. Their bodies showed that fear,” he added. “We think that set had the power of realism.”

Elsewhere in the video, Jung also described the show’s second game, Honeycomb, as the “most memorable” for her. “The honeycomb instructor was constantly making the honeycomb in the background [so] the film set smelled like honeycomb all day long,” she added.

Jung previously discussed her reaction when she got cast as Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game. “The first thing I said was, ‘Why?’,” said Jung. “I was so happy when I heard the news, but it was like a greater fear had taken over me. [I was like] ‘Thank you very much, but I can do this?’”

In other news, Hwang has spoken about the possibility of a sequel, revealing that he doesn’t “have well developed plans for Squid Game 2.” However, a second season has not been ruled out, with Hwang adding that “if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors”