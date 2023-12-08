‘Squid Game’ season 2 will have “deeper plot and message”, director teases

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk has discussed what fans can look forward to in season 2 of the hit series, which has been filming for months now.

Speaking to press during a tour of the Squid Game set, Hwang shared, per Korea Herald, that the upcoming season “will feature new games and characters, as well as a deeper plot and message.”

“We have been filming the second season of Squid Game since July with the interest and support of many viewers,” Hwang said, adding: “We are burdened with the pressure to do well, but we will make sure to repay viewers with a good result.”

Squid Game art director Chae Kyung-sun echoed his sentiment, adding that she feels “heavy pressure to live up to expectations,” and that the art team is “working hard to realise [Hwang’s] vision and the series’ theme,” per Yonhap News Agency.

At the time of publishing, Netflix has not announced a release date for season two of Squid Game. However, Hwang shared that filming will carry on into 2024.

Several new cast members have been revealed for Squid Game‘s second season. These include Insider’s Kim Si-eun, Run On’s Yim Si-wan, 30 Days’ Kang Ha-neul, former IZ*ONE singer Jo Yu-ri, former Big Bang rapper T.O.P and more.

Original cast members Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo will also return to reprise their roles from the first season.

During a recent radio interview, Kim Si-eun shared that filming has been “super fun”, adding that she felt grateful to be able to work with the series’ cast. “I don’t have a lot of opportunities to work with such legendary actors, so it’s just such an honour for me to work with them,” she said.

Netflix has since adapted the series into a reality show titled Squid Game: The Challenge, which saw 456 contestants competing for a cash prize of $4.46million. The series premiered this November, and released its final episode earlier this week.