The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has discussed the show ending, saying it came to a conclusion for reasons “the public doesn’t know”.

The popular sitcom ended in 2019 after first airing in 2007 and running for twelve seasons.

After star Jim Parsons detailed the “intense summer” that made him quit the long-running sitcom last summer, Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler in the show, has hinted at a more secret reason for it coming off air.

Advertisement

“Jim and I had a lot of nice moments together on set and I think one of the things that worked so well for us as actor partners, and maybe as producing partners too, is that we’re not overly sentimental as humans, which I think is helpful,” Bialik told Us Weekly in a new interview. “It was helpful in our acting and also in the way we kind of processed ending a decade together.”

She added: “The way that I described the show ending was there are a lot of factors that the public doesn’t get to know about, about what goes into the decisions behind why a show doesn’t continue.

“I think, as someone who was grateful to work alongside Jim and eager to see the rest of what all of our lives held for us, I think there was a general feeling like it was time for us to move into something different.”

Last year, a producer on The Big Bang Theory revealed that the show had planned to continue for another two years before Parsons quit.

Advertisement

“What had occurred was Jim Parsons had been in touch with Chuck Lorre over the hiatus week and had said he couldn’t come back and do anymore,” production designer John Shaffner said. “And Chuck had always said if one member of the cast left the show then the show would have to end.”

Elsewhere, Kaley Cuoco (Penny) recently said she hopes for a Big Bang Theory reunion show akin to the upcoming Friends special.