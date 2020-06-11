‘The Inbetweeners’ pulled from YouTube over rights issue, Channel 4 confirms

Clips from The Inbetweeners have been pulled from YouTube due to a rights issue.

Fans on Twitter have been expressing their disappointment at the content being removed, with some suggesting that it was related to a recent spate of TV shows being removed from streaming services due to racial insensitivity.

After the show was pulled from YouTube, Channel 4 said in a statement to NME: “The rights owner of The Inbetweeners (outside the UK) has changed from DRG to Banijay Group, so the standalone YouTube channel showing The Inbetweeners content has been taken down for the time being. The Inbetweeners full episodes are still available on All 4.”

Since the content has been removed from YouTube, fans of the show on social media have been sharing their disappointment, and belief that the show had disappeared “because it’s too offensive”.

“It’s getting pathetic now,” one wrote. “YouTube taking down episodes of the inbetweeners because it’s too offensive. Can’t help but wonder what’s the next thing that someone is getting by offended by.”

It’s getting pathetic now. YouTube taking down episodes of the inbetweeners because it’s too offensive. Can’t help but wonder what’s the next thing that someone is getting by offended by — Sam jeffs (@sam_jeffs) June 11, 2020

“Just when you think 2020 cant get any worse, The Inbetweeners gets taken off everything for being ‘too offensive’,” another wrote.

Just when you think 2020 cant get any worse, The Inbetweeners gets taken off everything for being ‘’too offensive’’ ??? I officially give up. — Olivia (@livchamberss) June 11, 2020

The Inbetweeners show is apperently getting axed from YouTube and from being shown on TV cause it’s ‘too offensive’… This world is filled with fucking wet wipes if you think that’s offensive. You’d be fucked if you were in a group chat with me and the boys. #TheInbetweeners — The Life Of Pablo (@andrwpsmth) June 11, 2020

You snowflakes have to ruin absolutely everything. So now you are saying The Inbetweeners is offensive? Offensive to who? It pretty much sums up what goes on in teenager life? Like are you okay? Do you need HELP!? — Ellen Smith (@EllenSmith1d) June 11, 2020

Over the past week, and following global Black Lives Matter protests for racial justice, a number of TV shows – including Little Britain and Come Fly With Me – have been pulled from the internet due to perceived racial insensitivity.

“Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer,” a BBC spokesperson said in a statement.

Other shows including The Mighty Boosh and four of Chris Lilley’s programs have also been pulled from Netflix due to concerns over their depiction of race.

The Inbetweeners‘ creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley recently returned with new football drama The First Team. Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “All things considered, this small screen take on the beautiful game is a world away from the fast-flowing banter of The Inbetweeners. But after just six 30-minute episodes, there’s already enough on offer to suggest that it could blossom into a table-topping hit.”

