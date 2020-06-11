GAMING  

‘The Inbetweeners’ pulled from YouTube over rights issue, Channel 4 confirms

Fans of the show have been sharing their disappointment on Twitter

By Will Richards
'The Inbetweeners'
'The Inbetweeners' (Picture: Alamy)

Clips from The Inbetweeners have been pulled from YouTube due to a rights issue.

Fans on Twitter have been expressing their disappointment at the content being removed, with some suggesting that it was related to a recent spate of TV shows being removed from streaming services due to racial insensitivity.

After the show was pulled from YouTube, Channel 4 said in a statement to NME: “The rights owner of The Inbetweeners (outside the UK) has changed from DRG to Banijay Group, so the standalone YouTube channel showing The Inbetweeners content has been taken down for the time being. The Inbetweeners full episodes are still available on All 4.”

Since the content has been removed from YouTube, fans of the show on social media have been sharing their disappointment, and belief that the show had disappeared “because it’s too offensive”.

“It’s getting pathetic now,” one wrote. “YouTube taking down episodes of the inbetweeners because it’s too offensive. Can’t help but wonder what’s the next thing that someone is getting by offended by.”

“Just when you think 2020 cant get any worse, The Inbetweeners gets taken off everything for being ‘too offensive’,” another wrote.

Over the past week, and following global Black Lives Matter protests for racial justice, a number of TV shows – including Little Britain and Come Fly With Me – have been pulled from the internet due to perceived racial insensitivity.

“Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer,” a BBC spokesperson said in a statement.

Other shows including The Mighty Boosh and four of Chris Lilley’s programs have also been pulled from Netflix due to concerns over their depiction of race.

The Inbetweeners‘ creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley recently returned with new football drama The First Team. Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “All things considered, this small screen take on the beautiful game is a world away from the fast-flowing banter of The Inbetweeners. But after just six 30-minute episodes, there’s already enough on offer to suggest that it could blossom into a table-topping hit.”

Read the new NME interview with Morris and Beesley on the show here.

