‘The Inbetweeners’ reboot would be “depressing for everyone,” says Simon Bird

"No one is going to buy us as teenagers anymore"

Simon Bird has dashed fans’ hopes of an Inbetweeners reboot by saying it would be “depressing.”

The actor, who portrayed Will in the hit noughties sitcom, said he was uncertain that the TV show would work nearly a decade on from its ending.

Asked by Screen Daily if he thinks pressing reset on the E4 comedy could be successful, Bird replied: “I don’t know how that would work. I don’t think it would work with the characters grown up, which we now all are.”

He continued: “No one is going to buy us as teenagers anymore. And I think the idea of the four of us back together as 30-somethings is going to be a bit more depressing for everyone.”

Bird added that he couldn’t “see us doing any more of it,” referring to his co-stars Joe Thomas (Simon), Blake Harrison (Neil) and James Buckley (Jay).

Elsewhere in the interview Bird spoke about being pigeonholed for roles after The Inbetweeners ended in 2010. “You do get typecast, and fair enough,” he said. “It was so successful and our faces were everywhere.

“That’s especially true with comedy. The characters become real and very important to fans – it’s really difficult to see actors do other things.”

His co-star Buckley also recently said that he “wouldn’t want to ruin” the series’ legacy anymore following huge backlash from fans regarding the show’s 10 year anniversary special that aired in January.

Later this month Bird makes his feature directorial debut with Days Of The Bagnold Summer, a comedy set in the British suburbs about a teenage metal-head living with his single mother. The film is adapted from Joff Winterhart’s graphic novel of the same name.