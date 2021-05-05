The Pianist star Adrien Brody has become the latest name to be added to the forthcoming third season of Succession.

The next edition of the hit HBO show is currently in production, and set to arrive before the end of the year.

After True Blood and Big Little Lies star Alexander Skarsgård was added to the cast this week as a tech founder and CEO named Lukas Matsson, Brody has now also joined the party.

Brody will play Josh Aaronson, “a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar.”

A synopsis for the third season of the show reads: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position.

“Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Skarsgård and Brody are just the latest to be added to the cast for season three, following January’s announcement that Sanaa Lathan, Linda Edmond and Jihae would also be on board as recurring guests.

Succession features a core cast including Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Nicolas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Alan Ruck. The show picked up seven awards at the 2020 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series and Strong for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series.

The release of the show’s third season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, and no premiere date has since been set. However, HBO head of programming Casey Bloys said in February that he hopes the show will return towards the end of 2021.