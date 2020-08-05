‘The Simpsons’: new ‘Treehouse Of Horror’ Funko POP!s released

Fans of The Simpsons can get their hands on a new range of Treehouse Of Horror-themed Funko POP!s in time for Halloween.

The collection, which is available to pre-order now with items expected to arrive in October, features seven spooky The Simpsons character figures.

Among the collection is a grim reaper Homer Simpson, modelled with him holding a list and a scythe, a zombie Bart Simpson riding a skateboard, and Krusty the Clown dressed as a bloodsucking vampire.

A witch Marge Simpson, a Bart Simpson with a chestburtser Maggie, a jack-in-the-box Homer, and a devil Ned Flanders also feature. Each Funko POP! is priced at £9.99 or two for £18.

The Simpsons has been producing Treehouse of Horror episodes for Halloween every year since season two in 1990. This year’s special, Treehouse of Horror XXXI, will air on October 25, with the episode parodying Toy Story, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Be Kind Rewind [via Digital Spy].

On September 27, the 33rd season of The Simpsons will premiere in the US on Fox. The season will include the show’s milestone 700th episode, titled Senior Moment.

In other news, Simpsons voice actor Harry Shearer (Mr Burns, Ned Flanders) has responded after producers announced last month they will no longer be using white actors to voice people of colour on the show.

Shearer, who used to voice black character Dr Hibbert, questioned the move and said that actors should be able to play outside their own experience. He told Times Radio: “I have a very simple belief about acting. The job of the actor is to play someone who they are not. That’s the gig, that’s the job description.”