Everything we know so far about Liam Gallagher’s upcoming new album

It's gonna be "a bit Pistols, a bit Stooges"

Our kid’s back in the studio, and holy moly are we excited. He is a Godlike Genius, after all. Here’s everything we know about the follow-up to 2017’s much-loved solo debut ‘As You Were’.

Has Liam Gallagher made his new solo album yet?

He’s nearly there. Taking to Twitter on March 11, Liam told one fan – who enquired about whether the record was finished – that its completion was “a few more weeks” away, and that “a few more tweaks” were still required.

Back in January, footage of Liam apparently recording new music was posted on Instagram by producer Andrew Wyatt.

The album had initially been due for completion by Christmas 2018, with Liam telling The Daily Star in June last year: “We’re halfway through the next album. In between touring I’ve been in LA doing the next one and I reckon it’ll be done by Christmas. We’re flying through it. It’s with the same guys.”

‘As You Were’ was written and recorded in Los Angeles with ace songwriter Greg Kurstin (who co-wrote Adele’s ‘Hello), among others, and hotshot producer Andrew Wyatt. Back in April, Liam’ revealed via Twitter (his favoured medium) that he was returning to the City of Angels to work on album number two. “The hills are live with the sound of LG”, he wrote. “I’m of [sic] to LA nxt Wk [sic] to start the follow up to as you were be afraid all you cosmic pop pickers Dilly Dilly as you were LG x.” He used the phrase “As you were” twice in the space of 180 characters – make no mistake: Liam’s is firing on all cylinders.

Anyway, he also the Star that he would take a break once this album is released. “I think we’ll do these albums and then I’ll have a bit of a break and get out of everyone’s hair – and have a breather – and then do a third one if the second one goes well.

Speaking to Absolute Radio in June 2018, he said: “We were in LA… there for about a week and we got six songs done in a week. So was like a song a day. So we’ve got to go back in October. I reckon the album will be done by Christmas… When you are in a band everyone is umming and aahing and it takes years, and as you are getting older, I kind of got tired of messing about.”

Liam has also spoken about the writing sessions for the album, tweeting that things are sounding “biblical” – and “magic”

What will Liam Gallagher’s new album sound like?

Readers, it’ll be absolutely filthy. Back in February 2018, he told NME that solo album number two will be “a bit more up-tempo, a bit more in-yer-face. Less apologetic. I’d love to do a proper out-and-out punk rock album – a bit Pistols, a bit Stooges. I can do that gear; I can definitely sing ’em. Some of the sing-y songs are a bit of a struggle when I do ’em live. But the lippy ones I can do all day long. The ones where you spit ’em out. You’re not necessarily singing, you’re just f**king screaming and shouting. I’m all for that.” We are, too, Liam.

In December, Liam proclaimed that he’d recorded 20 songs “that will change your lives”.

Will Noel appear on the album?

Unlikely. Highly, highly… unlikely. Liam and Noel haven’t been on good terms for some time now, Oasis having been disbanded for almost a decade.

There was a rumour that the pair had called a Christmas truce and patched it up at swanky London restaurant The Chiltern Firehouse back in December 2017, but Liam’s put paid to that. “No, no – I went there and he wasn’t there,” Liam says. “He wasn’t meant to be there, but that’s where him and all his posh mates go, so I thought I’d steam down there and see what they gotta say. I just went down there lookin’ for a bit of trouble and that but there was none of ’em about. They were all probably at home, counting their money.”

In addition, he wrote Noel’s divisive album ‘Who Built The Moon?’ off as sounding “like a shit Kula Shaker”.

Will there be any collaborations on Liam’s second solo record?

Liam declared back in December that he’d assembled “an army of songwriters” for his new album.

Liam told us last year that Foo Fighters are up for a doing track together. “They keep texting me, man. They wanted to do one tune, but I dunno – I’ll do it one day, but I’m too busy doing this at the moment. But I do like them – I think Foo Fighters have got good tunes. I think Dave Grohl’s very talented, and so is the band.”

That was back in February 2018, when he was still focused solely on touring ‘As You Were’ – so perhaps the time has come for Foo Fighters/Liam banger. There goes our hero.

Elsewhere, Liam shared a photo of his son Gene in the studio. The 17-year-old was spotted playing bongos for his dad’s new album.

Can we expect any curveballs?

Nah mate! Musically, Liam doesn’t really do curveballs. He told NME that his purpose is to give “the people what they want” and explained to Radio X last year: “I look for something that I can sing and it fits me… I know there’s a lot of people that say ‘You play it safe’, but I don’t really want to step outside of the box. I don’t want to do a dance record, I’ve got no desires to make something with beats or anything like that, or an electronic record. I just want to make good guitar music, rock ’n’ roll with a good melody and good words.” We’re in!