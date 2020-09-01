NME Radio Roundup 31 August 2020: The Killers, Girl In Red, TSHA and more

Coronavirus may have put a halt to this summer’s festival calendar, but if you want to pretend you’re dancing in a field with all your pals then you can recreate the magic by playing The Killers new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ with a few tinnies in the garden.

Filled with stadium-shaking smashers, it’s the sort of record you just know will sound even better at festivals next year. The album received the five star treatment here at NME, and we’ve picked Weyes Blood collab ‘My God’ for the NME Radio playlist this week.

Also new to the NME Radio playlist this week we’ve got Headie One‘s massive new tune with AJ Tracey x Stormzy, the euphoric latest from TSHA and Girl In Red‘s return.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: