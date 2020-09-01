NME Radio Roundup 31 August 2020: The Killers, Girl In Red, TSHA and more

Coronavirus may have put a halt to this summer’s festival calendar, but if you want to pretend you’re dancing in a field with all your pals then you can recreate the magic by playing The Killers new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ with a few tinnies in the garden.
Filled with stadium-shaking smashers, it’s the sort of record you just know will sound even better at festivals next year. The album received the five star treatment here at NME, and we’ve picked Weyes Blood collab ‘My God’ for the NME Radio playlist this week.
Also new to the NME Radio playlist this week we’ve got Headie One‘s massive new tune with AJ Tracey x Stormzy, the euphoric latest from TSHA and Girl In Red‘s return.
Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:
On the A List
Faithless
‘Synthesizer (feat. Nathan Ball)’
First up we’ve got the return of Faithless. Their first new album in a decade is out next month, and if single ‘Synthesizer’ is anything to go by, it’s going to be mega.
The Killers
‘My God (feat. Weyes Blood)’
A highlight of The Killers’ new record, the only problem with ‘My God’ is we won’t be able to scream along to the song live any time soon.
Doves
‘Cathedrals Of The Mind’
The latest taste we’ve had of Doves’ upcoming album ‘The Universal Want’, ‘Cathedrals of the Mind’ is an atmospheric slice of electronic rock.
On the B List
Girl In Red
‘Rue’
A beautifully honest song, ‘Rue’ was written by Marie Ulven (aka Girl in Red) for her loved ones affected by her mental health. A poignant tribute to those who help her through tough times, it’s brilliant.
Fenne Lily
‘Solipsism’
“‘Solipsism’ is a song about being comfortable with being uncomfortable and the freedom that comes with that,” Fenne Lily has explained of her new one. Filled with storming guitars and her ethereal vocals, this is one to play loud next time you’re feeling weird in public.
Lioness & Waters
‘Feelings’
Taken from Lioness’ brilliant album ‘Wish You Were Here’, released a few months ago, ‘Feelings’ is a gorgeous fusion of silky vocals, hip-hop beats and R&B melodies.
Blue Hawaii
‘Feelin’’
All glitchy house beats and squelching electronics, this floor-filler from Blue Hawaii will have you yearning for a good night on the sesh.
On the C List
Headie One ft. AJ Tracey x Stormzy
‘Ain’t It Different’
With a guitar sample taken from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Pretty Little Ditty’ (you know, the one that was also used in Crazy Town’s ‘Butterfly’) and vocals from three artists at the top of their game, ‘Ain’t It Different’ is a stone cold smasher.
Deftones
‘Ohms’
This title-track from the rock legends’ anticipated new record ‘Ohms’ is a hulking cut. All rip-roaring guitars and growling vocals, it’s an exciting glimpse of what’s to come.
TSHA
‘Sister’
Taken from NME 100 alumni TSHA’s upcoming ‘Flowers’ EP, the gorgeous ‘Sister’ is a lush cut of melancholic electronica.
Aluna
‘Envious’
“I think people really need this song right now,” Aluna has explained of ‘Envious’, adding: “I believe it’s my best ‘cry dance’ song; a style I coined to describe that exquisite feeling when all your emotions are released while dancing so you cry at the same time…I feel like in these times people need that at least once a day!” She’s not wrong! It’s a weird world out there, but if you need a jubilant soundtrack for your socially distanced dance party, stick this belter on.
The Neighbourhood
‘Devil’s Advocate’
Finally, we’ve got the slinky new one from The Neighbourhood. Filled with icy synths and a bassline of a Tame Impala ilk, it’s a striking way to usher in a new era of the band.
