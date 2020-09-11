NME‘s Radar Roundup is your weekly reminder of the rule-breaking rising artists you simply can’t afford to ignore right now. From interviews to reviews to track recommendations, here is where you’ll meet your favourite new artist.
Interviews
This week, IDK takes us through his inspirational journey, Dublin’s Sprints hail their city’s thriving music scene and renforshort gushes about Skins and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.
IDK
Hip-hop is a robust example of evolution: four decades in, its modern face is both unhinged and multifarious in composition. Jason Mills, AKA Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge (IDK), is contemporary hip-hop personified. Honouring older conventions within the genre such as penmanship and flow, IDK’s songs break new ground by traversing convoluted lyrical minefields about growing up (such as ‘17 Wit A 38’) and grappling with conflicting feelings of paranoia and braggadocio. Read the full interview Nicolas-Tyrell Scott
Sprints
With their first two singles rapidly announcing them as the next big export from Dublin’s thriving scene, it’s been a strange time for Sprints, who rounded off recording their forthcoming EP on the day before lockdown in March. But they’re not letting lockdown hush their riotous racket. Read the full interview Rhys Buchanan
Renforshort
Following on from her lockdown anthem ‘fuck, i luv my friends’, 18-year-old Lauren Isenberg deals with young love in energetic latest offering ‘nostalgic (luvsick)’. Brimming with the sharp observation and snarling guitars, it stands the Canadian comfortably alongside fellow Gen Z laureates, Billie Eilish and beabadoobee. Read the full interview Katy Hills
Reviews
Never let a killer new release fly under your radar. This week, Haiku Hands party at the end of the world, and Oscar Lang finds his groove on fuzzy new EP.
Haiku Hands – ‘Haiku Hands’
Right now, Haiku Hands might not be able to play the chaotic live shows that gave them an international reputation, but their self-titled debut is a much-needed burst of euphoric joy that’ll make you feel like you can take on the world. We all need a bit of that right now. Key track: ‘Sunride’ Read the full review Ali Shutler
Oscar Lang – ‘Hand Over Your Head’
Previous work from the Dirty Hit signee pleasant enough – see ‘Hey’s sugary lines admonishing “Instagram likes” – but there’s some long overdue edge to new collection ‘Hand Over Your Head’. ‘Apple Juice’ is fuzzy Oh Sees-indebted stoner-rock, while there’s the freakiness of King Gizzard and Ty Segall lurking throughout ‘Get Out’. Key track: ‘Get Out’ Thomas Smith
New Bangers
NME’s New Bangers is our weekly-updated playlist that’s full of the essential new tunes you need in your life. Here are some highlights…
Michelle x Arlo Parks – ‘SUNRISE’
Scarcely a month since the original version dropped, New York troupe MICHELLE have roped in Trangressive labelmate Arlo Parks for an achingly cool opening verse.
Stats – ‘Naturalise Me’
Last year’s debut ‘Other People’s Lives‘ was inspired by what band leader Ed Seed described as “the cosmic-domestic“, a dizzying theory that blends the mundanity of everyday life at home with wider crises in the outside world. Er, sound familiar? This time, Seed mines his childhood upbringing in Powys, Wales for this propulsive new, beat-driven smasher. We hope this one doesn’t come back to haunt us.
Still Woozy – ‘BS’
After sampling Marvin Gaye’s ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’ on previous single ‘Window, the Bay Area star’s lo-fi jam ‘BS’ benefits from restraint; his lackadaisical vocal takes matching the song’s apathetic lyrics.