Right now, Haiku Hands might not be able to play the chaotic live shows that gave them an international reputation, but their self-titled debut is a much-needed burst of euphoric joy that’ll make you feel like you can take on the world. We all need a bit of that right now. Key track: ‘Sunride’ Read the full review Ali Shutler

Oscar Lang – ‘Hand Over Your Head’ Previous work from the Dirty Hit signee pleasant enough – see ‘Hey’s sugary lines admonishing “Instagram likes” – but there’s some long overdue edge to new collection ‘Hand Over Your Head’. ‘Apple Juice’ is fuzzy Oh Sees-indebted stoner-rock, while there’s the freakiness of King Gizzard and Ty Segall lurking throughout ‘Get Out’. Key track: ‘Get Out’ Thomas Smith

New Bangers NME’s New Bangers is our weekly-updated playlist that’s full of the essential new tunes you need in your life. Here are some highlights…

Michelle x Arlo Parks – ‘SUNRISE’

Scarcely a month since the original version dropped, New York troupe MICHELLE have roped in Trangressive labelmate Arlo Parks for an achingly cool opening verse.

Stats – ‘Naturalise Me’

Last year’s debut ‘Other People’s Lives‘ was inspired by what band leader Ed Seed described as “the cosmic-domestic“, a dizzying theory that blends the mundanity of everyday life at home with wider crises in the outside world. Er, sound familiar? This time, Seed mines his childhood upbringing in Powys, Wales for this propulsive new, beat-driven smasher. We hope this one doesn’t come back to haunt us.

Still Woozy – ‘BS’

After sampling Marvin Gaye’s ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’ on previous single ‘Window, the Bay Area star’s lo-fi jam ‘BS’ benefits from restraint; his lackadaisical vocal takes matching the song’s apathetic lyrics.

