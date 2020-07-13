NME Radio Roundup 13 July 2020: Christine and the Queens, Sufjan Stevens and more

A bad soundtrack can ruin a television series of film. Take Netflix’s latest flick The Old Guard, which is almost destroyed by its weird and wild soundtrack. Yet sometimes these moments on screen can spawn stellar accompanying songs – which is exactly what’s happened on the second season of Amazon Originals series Hanna. For it, Christine and the Queens has written the utterly beautiful ‘Eyes of a child’, which was a must-add for this week’s NME Radio playlist.
Also new this week we’ve got the return of Sufjan Stevens, and AJ Tracey has teamed up with Mabel for a stone-cold smasher.
Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:
On the A List
Christine and the Queens
‘Eyes of a child’
Taken from the soundtrack of the second season of Hanna, this slow-burner from Christine and the Queens is totally beautiful.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Doves
‘Prisoners’
Prisoners, Doves‘ Andy Williams has explained, is about “continually chasing something and not being satisfied when you eventually get it. You’ve got ‘that thing’ and you find you’re not any happier. Be careful what you wish for.” If this song was what you’re wishing for, though, you’ll find yourself pretty happy as it’s absolutely excellent.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List
AJ Tracey & Mabel
‘West Ten’
AJ Tracey is live and direct! And this time it’s with Mabel. Returning to the UK Garage that made Tracey’s ‘Ladbroke Grove’, such a smash hit, ‘West Ten’ is another stone-cold smasher.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Sufjan Stevens
‘America’
Praise be! Finally we’ve got confirmation that the follow-up to Sufjan Stevens’ ‘Carrie & Lowell’ is coming. Stevens’ eighth solo record, ‘The Ascension’, is set for release in September, and ‘America’, self-described as a “a protest song against the sickness of American culture in particular”, is the first glimpse of what’s to come – and it’s a beauty!
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Tiga & Hudson Mohawke
‘Love Minus Zero’
All powerhouse production and skittering break-neck beats, this team-up from Tiga and Hudson Mohawke will kick-start your socially distanced dance party.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List
Alfie Templeman
‘Obvious Guy’
Alfie Templeman’s upcoming EP, ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’, is stuffed full of catchy nuggets. The title track, co-written with Justin Young, is psych-laced joy, and the latest taste we have before its release, ‘Obvious Guy’ is equally as delicious. Bring on the rest of the EP!
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Rachel Chinouriri
‘Beautiful Disaster’ feat. SAM DOTIA
NME 100 alumni Rachel Chinouriri has teamed up with Sam Dotia for this utterly gorgeous, soul-infused tune.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Jayda G
‘Are U Down’
A few weeks ago Jayda G dropped her first new material since her floor-filling debut album ‘Significant Changes’, in the form of double single ‘Both Of Us / Are U Down’. We’ve chosen ‘Are U Down’, a gritty slice that fuses the Canadian DJ’s trademark sound with elements of UK dance music, to the playlist this week.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music