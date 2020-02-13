Awards 2020

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act in the World at NME Awards 2020
1
Yungblud gets sweary after winning Best Music Video

Yungblud NME Awards 2020
Yungblud at the NME Awards 2020 (Picture: NME)

“Fuckin’ hell! Me mum’s here so I can’t fucking swear!”

2
Beabadoobee tells us her zombie action plan

Beabadoobee at the NME Awards 2020
Beabadoobee at the NME Awards 2020 (Picture: Dean Chalkley)

“If there was a zombie apocalypse, I’d go to Matty Healy’s house…”

3
Clairo stanning Robyn after spotting her on the red carpet

Clairo and Gemma Cairney at the NME Awards 2020
Clairo and Gemma Cairney at the NME Awards 2020 (Picture: Dean Chalkley / NME)

“I thought I was going to die.”

4
AJ Tracey speaks on mental health after winning Best British Song supported by Piper-Heidseick

AJ Tracey at the NME Awards
AJ Tracey at the NME Awards (Picture: Andy Ford / NME)

“It’s OK not to feel OK, you know what I’m saying? We all get down sometimes, just make sure you lean on and talk to someone.”

5
Courtney Love recalls her first interaction with NME after winning the Icon Award

Courtney Love at the NME Awards 2020
Courtney Love at the NME Awards 2020 (Picture: Jenn Five / NME)

“I have the the honour of picking up this wonderful fuck-you thing [the NME Award statue], which is fantastic, in the capital of this fantastic country where I first picked up a New Musical Express in, I don’t know, 1981… in fucking Liverpool.”

6
Micheal Ward is inspired after collecting Best Actor and Best Film for Blue Story

Micheal Ward at the NME Awards 2020
Micheal Ward at the NME Awards 2020 (Picture: Dean Chalkley / NME)

“We triumph, we keep coming, we keep going, we gotta keep coming for more!”

7
Little Simz brings her mum on stage to collect her Best British Album prize

Little Simz at the NME Awards 2020
Little Simz (and her mum, left) at the NME Awards 2020 (Picture: Jenn Five / NME)

“Make some noise for my mum one time!… My mum is holding my award! That is crazy.”

8
Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton loves the animals

Peaky Blinders NME Awards 2020
The Libertines look on as Anna Calvi and Harry Kirton accept the award for ‘Peaky Blinders’ at the NME Awards 2020 (Picture: NME)

“This isn’t the Oscars and I’m not Joaquin Phoenix, but I just wanna be a bit of a voice for the voiceless in terms of all the species that we share this planet with. Shout-out to veganism, shout-out to all the animals!”

9
Foals’ Yannis Philippakis speaks up for gender-equal festival line-ups after picking up Best Live Act supported by Copper Dog Whiskey

Foals, NME Awards 2020
Foals at the 2020 NME Awards (Picture: Andy Ford/NME)

“From now on, there needs to be equal representation [at festivals] — that’s gotta happen.”

10
The 1975’s Matty Healy keeps it short and sweet after winning Best British Band supported by Pizza Express

The 1975, NME Awards 2020
The 1975 at the NME Awards 2020 (Picture: Jenn Five/NME)

“We’re deeply humbled. I could talk for ages, I talk too much — actions speak louder than words. We love you.”

11
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is modest about his band’s accolade

“We appreciate it, [the award for] Best Band In The World. Way to catch up, we knew that 20 years ago!”

12
Taylor Swift gives her verdict on the NME Awards after winning Best Solo Act In The World

Taylor Swift at the NME Awards 2020
Taylor Swift at the NME Awards 2020 (Picture: NME)

“This is my first time at the NME Awards and I just feel like everyone here is so shy, so reserved. It’s like: are you guys going to have any fun tonight? Are you going to come out of your shells at all?… Oh, wait, no: this is like the craziest awards show I’ve ever been to and I love it so much.”

13
And Yungblud sums up the NME Awards 2020

Yungblud at the NME Awards 2020 (Picture: NME)

“The NME Awards are rock’n’roll as fuck.”

Head to NME.com for all of the coverage from the NME Awards 2020.

