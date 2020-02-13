1Yungblud gets sweary after winning Best Music Video
“Fuckin’ hell! Me mum’s here so I can’t fucking swear!”
2Beabadoobee tells us her zombie action plan
“If there was a zombie apocalypse, I’d go to Matty Healy’s house…”
3Clairo stanning Robyn after spotting her on the red carpet
“I thought I was going to die.”
4AJ Tracey speaks on mental health after winning Best British Song supported by Piper-Heidseick
“It’s OK not to feel OK, you know what I’m saying? We all get down sometimes, just make sure you lean on and talk to someone.”
5Courtney Love recalls her first interaction with NME after winning the Icon Award
“I have the the honour of picking up this wonderful fuck-you thing [the NME Award statue], which is fantastic, in the capital of this fantastic country where I first picked up a New Musical Express in, I don’t know, 1981… in fucking Liverpool.”
6Micheal Ward is inspired after collecting Best Actor and Best Film for Blue Story
“We triumph, we keep coming, we keep going, we gotta keep coming for more!”
7Little Simz brings her mum on stage to collect her Best British Album prize
“Make some noise for my mum one time!… My mum is holding my award! That is crazy.”
8Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton loves the animals
“This isn’t the Oscars and I’m not Joaquin Phoenix, but I just wanna be a bit of a voice for the voiceless in terms of all the species that we share this planet with. Shout-out to veganism, shout-out to all the animals!”
9Foals’ Yannis Philippakis speaks up for gender-equal festival line-ups after picking up Best Live Act supported by Copper Dog Whiskey
“From now on, there needs to be equal representation [at festivals] — that’s gotta happen.”
10The 1975’s Matty Healy keeps it short and sweet after winning Best British Band supported by Pizza Express
“We’re deeply humbled. I could talk for ages, I talk too much — actions speak louder than words. We love you.”
11Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is modest about his band’s accolade
“We appreciate it, [the award for] Best Band In The World. Way to catch up, we knew that 20 years ago!”
12Taylor Swift gives her verdict on the NME Awards after winning Best Solo Act In The World
“This is my first time at the NME Awards and I just feel like everyone here is so shy, so reserved. It’s like: are you guys going to have any fun tonight? Are you going to come out of your shells at all?… Oh, wait, no: this is like the craziest awards show I’ve ever been to and I love it so much.”
13And Yungblud sums up the NME Awards 2020
“The NME Awards are rock’n’roll as fuck.”
Head to NME.com for all of the coverage from the NME Awards 2020.