‘Euphoria’ season 2 – release date, cast, trailers, and everything we know so far

The hit HBO show has been confirmed to return for another run

Like Skins before it, Euphoria caused controversy for its depiction of a high school world filled with sex, drugs, and violence when it arrived on screens in the US in June 2019. But while it shocked some, it also became an instant hit, its explorations of issues like addiction, sexuality, and abuse given space to be raw, gritty, and real. Long before season 1’s cliffhanger ending unfurled, the Zendaya-starring series was confirmed to be returning for another season. Here’s everything we know about Euphoria season 2 so far.

When will Euphoria season 2 be released?

Although a second season has been confirmed by HBO, no official release date has been announced at present. If it follows the same pattern as season one though, it should air in June in the US, with a UK premiere to follow in August.

Where will Euphoria season 2 be shown in the UK?

The details have yet to be confirmed but expect it to be much the same as season 1, i.e. on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Have we seen a trailer yet?

Not yet – it hasn’t even started filming yet.

Will Zendaya be in the new season?

It certainly looks like it. After Euphoria’s renewal was announced, the actor and musician tweeted: “Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow…” Her reaction probably wouldn’t be quite so enthusiastic if she had been told she wouldn’t be involved in season 2.

There’s the question of how her character Rue would feature in the next batch of episodes, though. The season one finalé of Euphoria was certainly ambiguous and left a lot of viewers with the impression that she’d overdosed and died. However, creator Sam Levinson has confirmed she’s very much still alive and “has a big journey ahead of her”.

Who else will return for season 2?

Again, there’s no official confirmation of exactly who will return just yet but, apart from Zendaya, it seems likely that most, if not all, of the main characters will be present in season 2. We’ll definitely be seeing more of Fezco, with Levinson telling The Hollywood Reporter: “His story didn’t belong in season one, it belongs in season two.”

“Going into season two, we know who all of these characters are, so the possibilities of it become pretty exciting from a writing and filmmaking standpoint,” the show’s creator added, dropping another hint that we’ll see the first season’s characters opened up even more.

Will there be any new characters?

There could be a few new faces in season 2, but nothing has been announced at present. We wouldn’t expect too many to crop up, though, given there’s still plenty in the stories of the first season’s characters to explore first.

What’s going to happen in Euphoria season 2?

Mostly, your guess is as good as ours right now, but there are some storylines we can see continuing into the second season. It would be incredibly bizarre if the new episodes didn’t handle what happened to Rue after season 1’s end. There are also plenty of narrative arcs – Nate’s sexuality, Cassie and McKay’s relationship, Gia’s growing rebelliousness, Kat and Ethan’s future together and whether Kat is still working as a camgirl, and what happened to Jules after Rue left her on the train – that haven’t been rounded off yet. Season 2 could also explore the stories of some of the lesser-seen characters like Lexi, BB, and Ashtray.

What have the cast said about season 2?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jacob Elordi (who plays Nate Jacobs) said he doesn’t mind what happens to his character in the next season. “Whatever it is, I want him to have a life and I want it to be honest,” he said. “I truly don’t have any qualms about which direction it goes. I mean, obviously, it would be a lovely story if he turned out to be a real sunflower and lit up the world. But I definitely want it to be just true and real to his experience and I want it to kind of make sense. And I’m not sure what that looks like.”

Hunter Schafer (Jules), meanwhile, told Variety she’s hoping for some things to get worked out in season 2. “I feel like there’s been a lot of turmoil that’s been simmering below a lot of these characters’ surface so I hope a lot of this turmoil can be resolved,” she said.

How many episodes will there be in season 2?

An exact length of season 2 has yet to be confirmed by Levinson or HBO, but it seems safe to assume it’ll be a similar length as season 1 – eight episodes.

Will Drake be involved in season 2?

Drizzy served as one of Euphoria’s executive producers on season 1, but it’s unclear at the moment whether he’ll be involved in the follow-up series or not. He hasn’t mentioned the show on his social media accounts since the finale aired, but it seems like he enjoyed the experience so it’s possible he’ll return to the team. “To the entire cast and Sam you are truly a group I am in complete awe of,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for these incredible creations and performances.”

How many more seasons will there be?

There could be more beyond the second season but don’t expect Euphoria to trundle on for ages. Levinson told THR he doesn’t have a set number of seasons in mind and noted there are always ways to expand the show, be that new characters or new plots. But HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine he did see there being some boundaries to it. “Well, [the characters] are in high school, so there are only so many seasons it can go,” he explained. “There’s a time limit.” We can imagine filming will continue to be based around the school then, which in reality, is California’s Ulysses S Grant High School.