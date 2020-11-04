Bruce’s best-selling album, ‘Born in the USA’, is also his most misunderstood, and has remained a weapon in the culture wars since its release in 1984. It should be more than obvious by now – if you just listen to the lyrics, or one of Springsteen’s many public statements – that the title track is not a celebration, but a blistering indictment of a system that abuses soldiers and then neglects them as veterans. But fans would also find ways to misread ‘Dancing in the Dark’ and ‘Glory Days’, expressions of crushing anxiety carried by infectious, stadium choruses. Few albums have ever captured the price of superstardom so succinctly – the risk that what you say might not be what people hear.

One thing that’s inarguable is the greatness of the songs, and while the very ’80s production isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, it gives the record a sense of added historical value, placing it squarely within its politically fraught moment.