Blox Fruits is a hit Roblox game that lets you live out your pirate fantasies, as you sail the seas looking for treasure. There’s bosses to battle, and plenty to find and explore.
As you progress, your character will get stronger, allowing you to take on new seas. This is where things get progressively more challenging, and you may want a little bit of help while battling tough enemies.
Blox Fruits codes can grant you XP boosts, meaning you’ll get more out of your time playing. You can even earn in-game titles for free by using these codes. Let’s take a look at all active Blox Fruits codes for June 2022.
Active Blox Fruits codes for June 2022
There are a bunch of Blox Fruits codes currently live in the game. Generally, these get released by the developer periodically. Sometimes they expire, but many last for a fair old while. Here’s the codes for June 2022:
- AXIORE – 2x XP for 20 mins
- BIGNEWS – In-game title: BIGNEWS
- BLUXXY – 2x XP for 20 mins
- ENYU_IS_PRO – 2x XP for 20 mins
- EXP_5B – 2x XP for 30 mins
- FUDD10 – 1 Beli
- FUDD10_V2 – 2 Beli
- JCWK – 2x XP for 20 mins
- KITTGAMING – 2x XP for 20 mins
- MAGICBUS – 2x XP for 20 mins
- STARCODEHEO – 2x XP for 20 mins
- STRAWHATMAINE – 2x XP for 20 mins
- SUB2CAPTAINMAUI – 2x XP for 20 mins
- SUB2DAIGROCK – 2x XP for 20 mins
- SUB2FER999 – 2x XP for 20 mins
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 2x XP for 30 mins
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Free Stat Reset
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – 2x XP for 20 mins
- SUB2UNCLEKIZARU – Free Stat Reset
- TANTAIGAMING – 2x XP for 20 mins
- THEGREATACE – 2x XP for 20 mins
How to enter Blox Fruits codes
To enter codes in Blox Fruits, do the following:
- Launch Blox Fruits
- Look up on the lefthand side of the screen, you will see a text bar next to a blue Twitter icon.
- Enter code
- Select ‘Try’
Once you have entered your code and clicked Try, your rewards will be applied. In the case of stat resets, you can now reset aspects of your character. This is essentially re-spec, meaning you can rebuild your character with new attributes.
Blox Fruits list
Here are all of the Fruits currently available in Blox Fruits:
- Bomb
- Spike
- Chop
- Spring
- Kilo
- Smoke
- Spin
- Flame
- Falcon
- Ice
- Sand
- Dark
- Revive
- Diamond
- Light
- Love
- Magma
- Door
- Rubber
- Quake
- Human Buddha
- Barrier
- String
- Bird Phoenix
- Rumble
- Paw
- Gravity
- Dough
- Shadow
- Venom
- Control
- Soul
- Dragon
That’s all of the Blox Fruits codes that are available for June 2022. As more are released, we will update this page. We’ll also check regularly for expired codes, and remove them. Have fun sailing the seven seas!
