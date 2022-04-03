Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date, latest news and everything we know

Of all the upcoming games that fans are looking forward to over the next couple of years, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is surely up there. It’s a sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, which gave us a fresh twist on Peter Parker, Doc Ock, and other iconic characters. Insomniac proved that it is more than capable with handling Spidey games, so much so that Sony has green-lit a sequel. It was unveiled fully at the end of 2021, and teased a handful of new villains. Of course, we also had Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to tide us over, and it looks like Miles will be a core character moving forward.

Even though we’ve only really seen a reveal trailer so far, there’s actually a surprising amount of info out there about Spider-Man 2. We know what platforms it’s coming to, which villains will feature, and roughly when it will launch. It’s sure to expand upon the original, even letting players play as both Peter and Miles throughout the story. The ending of the first game certainly gave us some tantalising teases as to what could be in store for Spider-Man and friends, with Venom clearly being a key player.

Spider-Man 2 is still a ways off, but with so much info out there already we’ve started to collect what you need to know in this article. We’ll take a look at the release date, characters, villains and a possible plot for the upcoming sequel. Let’s get swinging.

Latest news

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date

First thing’s first, let’s take a look at the release date. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch in 2023. This is the only info we have so far, with further details likely to come this year. Given that the original Spider-Man launched in September of 2018, we could see its sequel follow suit. We’ll have to wait and see what Insomniac has planned.

Is Venom in the game?

One of the coolest reveals from the initial trailer shown for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was none other than Venom. He is shown right at the end, popping out from a darkened alleyway to face Miles and Peter. The Spider-Man logo is then shown on a black backdrop, surely a nod to the black symbiote Spider-Man suit from the comics. It’s clear that Venom will play a big part here, and it’s possible that we may see Peter doing battle with the symbiote. Insomniac has drafted in Candyman actor Tony Todd to voice Venom, giving that classic feel that may remind you of Venom from the cartoons.

Something to keep in mind is that when Marvel’s Spider-Man ended, there were post-credits teasers. One saw Harry Osbourne floating in a tank of what looked like black sticky goo. Could Norman Osbourne have created the symbiote to save his son? Is that Harry in there? Time will tell.

Which villains could feature?

So we know that Venom will be in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but who else? For one, Peter Parker could end up being something of an antagonist, if Venom gets his way. There’s also a voice throughout the trailer that sounds an awful lot like Kraven the Hunter. He is an absolute fan favourite character, so we’re hoping he is indeed a part of the next game. Besides those two we don’t have much else to go on. Marvel’s Spider-Man’s end credits seemed to set up Norman Osbourne as a villain, and there were countless references to villains like Morbius throughout the game too. Then there’s Black Cat, who got a fair bit of screen time in the City That Never Sleeps DLC. Could she be making a return? We think it’s highly likely.

Is Spider-Man 2 coming to PS4?

One of the main questions on everyone’s lips following the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is whether the game will make its way to PS4. As confirmed in a post on the PlayStation Blog, it’s ‘coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 consoles.’ This probably rules out a release on PS4, which makes sense given that Sony will want to be pushing ahead with PS5 from now on.

Latest trailer

You can check out the latest trailer below. It shows Miles and Peter fighting off bad guys, before Venom makes a rather spooky appearance.

Can you play as Miles?

Since Insomniac released Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it’s been clear that Miles is a big part of the universe it has created. The trailer features both Spider-Men equally, though we don’t know for sure yet which character the player will be controlling. In the first game, players controlled Peter, Mary Jane and Miles, so it wouldn’t be a total surprise to have multiple playable characters here. We’ll update when we hear more.

Iron-Spider Suit

Finally, we have our first look at a possible new suit that Peter’s Spider-Man will be wearing in Spider-Man 2. In the trailer, you can see Peter wearing the Iron-Spider suit. While this was in the first game, the metal legs only featured as a suit power. The way it’s shown in the trailer, the Iron-Spider suit could be featured more heavily, and would be a great way to make Miles and Peter feel like different playable characters.

That’s all we know so far on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. For more on upcoming games be sure to visit our page on 10 games to look forward to over the next couple of years.