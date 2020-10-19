‘Avengers’ cast to assemble once more for virtual Joe Biden fundraiser

The cast of Marvel’s The Avengers are set to reunite for a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden later this week.

‘Voters Assemble!’ will see the likes of Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana joining Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, and Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers for a Q&A and trivia.

Taking place tomorrow (October 20) at 6:45pm ET (11:45pm UK time), fans are encouraged to donate any money to able to the Joe Biden Victory Fund if they wish to attend.

Are you a fan of @MarvelStudios movies? Well then you can't miss out on the chance to Assemble with the Avengers for this Grassroots Q&A Event!https://t.co/dwKvLJoxyY — Students For Biden (@StudentsWithJoe) October 18, 2020

In recent weeks, Cheadle has been active on social media by encouraging fans to vote ahead of November’s election.

Ruffalo, who previously backed Bernie Sanders, has also been active in his support of Biden.

“We must elect champions who will fight for the Green New Deal and push Congress to pass climate action that matches the scale of the problem with the urgency our country’s future demands,” he wrote on Instagram.

The reunion comes after Disney confirmed plans to postpone almost all of its films scheduled for release in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis – including all its upcoming Marvel titles.

The changes affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four slate of movies, with its first title Black Widow having been pushed back from this November until next May. It was initially due to hit cinemas in May 2020.

Eternals, meanwhile, has had its release date moved from February 2021 to the following November. This will be the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009.