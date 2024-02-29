Jennifer Lopez says husband Ben Affleck was a “reluctant” participant in new documentary

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her husband, Ben Affleck, was a “reluctant” and “silent” participant in their new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

On Monday, Lopez attended a special screening of the documentary ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video. Speaking to the audience, the singer-actress revealed that Affleck has reservations about the project, not wanting to divulge personal details about their relationship.

During a Q&A with producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez said (via People): “The other scary part was that I was bringing into it my husband, who was kind of the reluctant participant, silent participant and all.

“I just said to him during one of the parts of the movie, I was like, ‘Is this weird?’ He’s like, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘You’re crazy.’ I told him he was crazy, not me. But I know that I’m a crazy one. I get that part,” she continued.

Despite Affleck’s concerns, Lopez stressed the importance of showing vulnerability in her work. She explained: “I really feel like as an artist, you have to be vulnerable. You have to, even when you’re playing a role, have to get down to the real parts of yourself to share what it’s like to be human. And that is a scary thing to do.”

Lopez noted, however, that Affleck’s perspective shifted during the filming process. “To be honest, when we started making the film, it just kind of got more and more bizarre and my husband, who had a front seat to the whole thing really, was the one who was like, ‘We should be capturing this,'” Lopez shared. “He was the one who brought on this incredible team.”

She continued: “I think people would think I’m so used to being in front of a camera and I’m quite comfortable with it, and that is true. I am comfortable with it.

“But when you are kind of sharing your… you don’t have a script that you’re reading and playing a character or you’re not singing a song that you’ve written and is going to go out to the world, but you’re just living your life and really sharing your deepest thoughts, because that’s what you have to explore to tell this story and to do what you’re trying to do. That one for me was very scary.”

Lopez recently released her new album ‘This Is Me… Now’ and its accompanying film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, a fictionalised account of her love life with Affleck.