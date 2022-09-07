‘Deltarune Chapter 3’ won’t be released in 2022

It’s been confirmed by series creator Toby Fox that the next chapter in the Deltarune series won’t be released this year.

Deltarune Chapter 2 was released last September, with developers promising that “there are planned to be more chapters than Chapter 2. However, we’ve only completed Chapter 2 so far, so please be patient.”

Fox has now confirmed that Chapter 3 is still a work in progress. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “We won’t be able to put out any new chapters of Deltarune this year,” but didn’t specify a reason for the delay. He did however promise “a little something special” for next week’s anniversary of Undertale and Deltarune Chapter 2.

We won't be able to put out any new chapters of DELTARUNE this year… But as usual, we have a little something specil planned for the anniversary of UT/DR Ch2… See you next week! — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 6, 2022

Last September, Deltarune Chapter 1 and 2 were released on Steam, and quickly racked up a huge playerbase with over 100,000 concurrent players over the first weekend. The release also crashed Itch.io for five minutes.

In a status update posted on the official Deltarune website, Toby Fox has said that Deltarune Chapter 2 was released for free because “the world has been really tough for everybody recently”, though asks that “if you can afford it, spend the money you saved from getting this game for free by supporting other indie devs”.

Fox added that Deltarune Chapter 2 “is the biggest chapter in the entire game in many ways” and his next goal was “to complete Chapters 3, 4 and 5”.

“So, next time you want to ask ‘when’s Chapter 3’, you can ask ‘when can I buy Chapter 3/4/5? I’ll give you a lot of money’,” he continued. “… I won’t know the answer until it’s done, though.”

It’s also been revealed that Fox is composing some of the music for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games.

