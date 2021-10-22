‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ releases November

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will launch on November 11 this year, alongside showing a trailer for the collection.

The game will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch and cost £54.99 ($59.99), not £70 as an early listing indicated earlier this month. The trilogy includes GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, with all the graphical enhancements viewable in the below trailer.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Coming November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/sVYRq0sqVe pic.twitter.com/rVGIXjOXfW — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 22, 2021

There will also be lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, better draw distance, and even “Grand Theft Auto 5–style controls and targeting”, which was datamined earlier this month. It looks like each of the games will definitely be keeping in spirit with their original graphics, as the enhancements make everything look just that bit cleaner.

Achievements will be updated, waypoints can also be placed on the map for each game, and players will even be able to immediately restart a failed mission unlike in the originals. The Nintendo Switch version is also set to include gyro aiming, with the PC version supporting Nvidia DLSS. PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will then support 4K and 60 FPS.

It’s worth noting that November 11 for the Grand Theft Auto trilogy is just a digital release date, with physical editions launching on December 7.

San Andreas will be coming to Game Pass on November 11, and GTA 3’s improved edition will launch on PS Now on December 7. You can learn more or even pre-order the game on Rockstar’s official page here.

