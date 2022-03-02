ABANGSAPAU, Keyana and more to perform for Closed Door Collective’s debut showcase

ABANGSAPAU is set to headline Singaporean label Closed Door Collective’s debut showcase alongside KEYANA, P_NEDA and Try Sarah’s Socks.

The showcase is set to be held on March 26 at event venue The Projector’s Blue Room, and will be split between two one-and-a-half hour shows held at 8pm and 10pm. Tickets are onsale now via Peatix at SGD 25 to attend a single show, with a two-ticket bundle on offer at SGD 45 and a 5-ticket bundle for SGD 100. Tickets are not transferable between shows.

Closed Door Collective called the showcase “an opportunity for ourselves in a time where opportunities are few for our excellent local talents to express their creativity and individuality”, and as such has included several of their upcoming artists in the lineup for both concerts.

Mia Insyirah and Tyas Iglesias will join ABANGSAPAU and P_NEDA at the first show of the night, while Chriskris and Fahmy. take the stage after with Try Sarah’s Socks and KEYANA.

ABANGSAPAU most recently released the music video for ‘Boyhood’, his latest single featuring singer-songwriter Charlie Lim. Released on January 28, it was his second single with Def Jam Southeast Asia since signing with the label in 2021, and saw the rapper telling a story about the struggles of growing up.

Ghanian-Singaporean R&B singer KEYANA has been working on her debut album, which is due to be released sometime later this year. Back in October 2021, she released the first single from the upcoming LP, the reflective and intimate ‘Afterglow’, which was recorded with Grammy-nominated producer JT Gagarin, whose past collaborations include SZA, 6LACK, and Jhene Aiko.

British multi-instrumentalist ROMderful and “more international and regional names” also make an appearance on the as-yet-untitled album.

Independent hip-hop artist P_NEDA last released the single ‘Mezzanine’ back in December 2021, his fourth single of that year. The output was low-key for the prolific Filipino-Singaporean artist, who released four singles and two EPs the year before in 2020.

The lineup for Closed Door Collective’s Oasis showcase is:

8PM to 9:30PM:

P_NEDA

Mia Insyirah

ABANGSAPAU

Tyas Iglesias

10PM to 11:30PM:

Try Sarah’s Socks

KEYANA

Chriskris

Fahmy.