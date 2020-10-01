AC/DC have shared a new teaser of their comeback single, which appears to be titled ‘Shot In The Dark’ — check out the preview clip below.

This latest teaser follows on from yesterday’s news (September 30) that the long-running band have welcomed back Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams into the fold.

AC/DC have continued to preview their forthcoming ‘PWR UP’ project today (October 1) by releasing the first teaser of what appears to be their comeback single, ‘Shot In The Dark’.

The 30-second teaser clip is accompanied by images of each member of the band bathed in red light and is soundtracked by the new song, which contains the lyrics: “A shot in the dark / Make it feel alright“. You can watch the teaser below.

AC/DC fans can sign up to the band’s mailing list to hear the latest news about their comeback.

It’s believed that AC/DC have already recorded a new album, which would be their first since 2014’s ‘Rock Or Bust’.

Back in July Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, a close friend of the band, claimed that their next album had been completed, but that its release had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time,” Snider said. “Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate ‘one more time.’”

AC/DC’s current line-up is Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Stevie Young, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams.