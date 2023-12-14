Cha Eun-woo announces 2024 ‘Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator’ tour

South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo has announced the dates and cities for his upcoming ‘Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator’ solo tour of Asia in 2024.

Cha Eun-woo announced the official list of stops and dates for his upcoming solo tour today (December 14) on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. Called ‘Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator’, the tour will feature eight stops across seven Asian countries.

The ASTRO member will kickstart his upcoming tour with a show in Seoul, South Korea on February 17, 2024. Thereafter, the singer will head down to Southeast Asia for events in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila, before playing two shows in Saitama, Japan.

Advertisement

Following that Cha Eun-woo will play a show in Singapore on April 13, before wrapping up the tour in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 20. More details about the tour, such as venues, ticketing and more are expected in the coming weeks. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

Here are the dates of Cha Eun-woo’s 2024 ‘Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator’ tour:

FEBRUARY 2024:

17 – Seoul, South Korea

24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

MARCH 2024:

9 – Bangkok, Thailand

16 – Manila, Phillipines

30 – Saitama, Japan

31 – Saitama, Japan

APRIL 2024

13 – Singapore, Singapore

20 – Jakarta, Indonesia

‘Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator’ is the third in his series of fan meeting tours. He held his first-ever solo fan meeting tour back in 2019, just called ‘Just One 10 Minute’, while its 2022 follow-up was titled ‘Just One 10 Minute: Starry Caravan’.

Advertisement

In other K-pop news, EXO’s Sehun announced yesterday (December 13) that he will be officially enlisting for mandatory military service next week on December 21. The announcement was made via a personally handwritten letter posted to fan community app Weverse.