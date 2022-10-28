BLACKPINK announce additional shows in Manila, Hong Kong and Jakarta next year

BLACKPINK have announced additional concerts in Manila, Hong Kong and Jakarta as part of their Born Pink world tour.

The newly announced dates will see the quartet play their third consecutive show in Hong Kong on January 15, a second show in Jakarta on 12 March and a second show in Manila on March 26. The complete list of BLACKPINK’s Asia tour dates can be found below.

The group have also announced the launch of ticket sales for their upcoming Asia tour. Ticket prices have not been revealed.

Tickets to BLACKPINK’s Singapore concert on May 13 will be available in four sales windows. The Weverse Presale kicks off on Monday, November 21 from 10am till 11:59pm. PayPal Presales begin the following day on November 22 from 10am till 11:59pm. Live Nation Members Presales will take place on November 23 from 10am till 10:59. Finally, public sales begin on November 24 from 10am onwards via Ticketmaster.

📢 BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] SINGAPORE 🇸🇬 ⁠

— Live Nation SG (@livenationsg) October 28, 2022

Tickets to BLACKPINK’s Kuala Lumpur show on March 4 will be available in three windows: Weverse Fan Club Presale, Live Nation Member Presale and Public. Weverse Fan Club Presale passes go on sale at 10am on November 15, followed by Live Nation Member Presale passes at 10am on November 16. General tickets will go on sale to the public at 10am on November 17.

Meanwhile, tickets to both Manila shows will go on public sale on November 20 from 10am onwards via Live Nation Philippines. Fan Club presales begin on November 18, and Live Nation Member presales begin on November 19. More information can be found below.

Bangkok Weverse presales run from 10am till 11:59pm on November 16, while Live Nation member presales run from 10am till 11:59pm on November 17. General public sales begin on November 18 from 10am onwards.

BLACKPINK released their sophomore album ‘BORN PINK’ in September. The album scored a three-star review from NME‘s Tanu I. Raj who wrote: Comparing BLACKPINK’s two full-lengths so far, Rosé recently said that where their debut ‘The Album’ was about music, ‘Born Pink’ is about protecting BLACKPINK’s “original identity” while experimenting with new elements.”

“Now that BLACKPINK seem to have whetted their appetite for experimentation, let’s hope they go all the way on the next record – flip the script completely, propelled by the confidence that no matter what they do, they’ll come out on top.”

BLACKPINK’s Asia 2023 tour dates are:

January 2023

07 Bangkok, Thailand

08 Bangkok, Thailand

13 Hong Kong, China

14 Hong Kong, China

15 Hong Kong, China

20 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

28 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

March

04 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

11 Jakarta, Indonesia

18 Kaohsiung, Taiwan

25 Manila, Philippines

26 Manila, Philippines

May

13 Singapore, Singapore