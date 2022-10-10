Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, 2NE1’s Park Bom and more announced for Malaysia’s Grand Wave Kpop Festival

The lineup for Malaysia’s Grand Wave Kpop Festival this November has been announced, featuring Girls’ Generation‘s Hyoyeon, 2NE1’s Park Bom and more.

Hyoyeon and Park Bom will be joined by EXO‘s Chen, GOT7‘s Youngjae, B.I, SHAUN and DJ Soda at the festival, which will be held at Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach this November 19. The organisers have not indicated if there are more artist announcements to come for the festival’s inaugural event, though ticketing information will be released in the coming weeks.

Grand Wave Entertaiment presenting The Biggest K-Pop Music Festival of 2022 here at Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach happening… Posted by Grand Wave Malaysia on Sunday, October 9, 2022

Advertisement

Girls’ Generation recently celebrated their 15th anniversary with the highly anticipated comeback album ‘Forever 1’ on August 5. The album marks first time in five years all eight members of the group released new music together, though leader Taeyeon has clarified that Girls’ Generation’s future activities as a unit following the release of ‘Forever 1’ are still undecided.

Hyoyeon and Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon, soloist BoA, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Winter and Karina released their debut track as Girls On Top subunit GOT The Beat in January with the single ‘Step Back’.

Former 2NE1 member Park Bom joined CL, Dara, and Minzy for a surprise reunion at Coachella 2022 back in April. The quartet performed their hit 2009 track ‘I Am The Best’ as part of CL’s set during 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ showcase in their first performance together in over six years.

Park Bom released the single ‘Do Re Mi Fa Sol’ featuring CHANGMO in April last year in her first official comeback since 2019’s ‘re: BLUE ROSE’. She recently teamed up with actor Kim Min-Seuk for the collaborative single ‘Flower’, which was released earlier this year on March 11.

EXO’s Chen joined the HallyuPopFest London 2022 event earlier this year in July, where he notable performed his crowd-favourite K-drama OST tracks ‘Best Luck’ and ‘Everytime’.

The lineup for Grand Wave Kpop Festival is:

Hyoyeon (Girls’ Generation)

Park Bom

Chen (EXO)

Youngjae (GOT7)

B.I

SHAUN

DJ Soda