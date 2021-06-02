JJ Lin to stage Sanctuary Finale virtual concert in July

Next month, Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin will perform a virtual concert, the JJ Lin Sanctuary Finale Virtual Concert.

The show is meant to conclude his Sanctuary World Tour – which began in March 2018 – and was originally scheduled for June 6. The show, which will be produced in Taiwan, was postponed due to the country’s escalating coronavirus cases.

The 90-minute concert will now take place July 10 at 8pm Singapore time, and ticket sales will go live here at June 10, 8pm. Tickets range from S$38 to S$188, with bundles that include merchandise such as wristbands, posters and tote bags.

Advertisement

Tickets for the June 6 show are valid for the rescheduled date. Ticketholders unable to attend the new date can submit a refund request here before midnight on June 8.

We are back on the road to Sanctuary Finale~ JJ Lin「SANCTUARY FINALE」Virtual ConcertGlobal broadcast: 10 July 2021,… Posted by Isotope Productions Pte Ltd on Monday, May 31, 2021

Earlier today (June 2), Lin announced that he’d written a brand-new song, ‘Light of Sanctuary’, for the concert. The song will be officially released next Wednesday (June 9), with a teaser arriving this Saturday (June 5).

According to The Straits Times, the show is set to feature a 4-D experience with customised stage design and high-tech visual effects, with a specially-designed Sanctuary App to accompany the show.

Advertisement

In March, Lin released his first English-language EP, ‘Like You Do’. The eight-track release features a collaboration with British singer Anne-Marie, titled ‘Bedroom’.